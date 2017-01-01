Face of the Day

This is metaphorically the face of our brand new year, 2017. Totally innocent, unsoiled (for now) and full of promise.

The turn of the year is a rather arbitrary event based on a calendar that’s only been recently agreed on, relatively speaking, and others on this planet still work on their own calendars.

So there isn’t any real meaning to it. Nor is it aligned with any celestial event. But it does give us an annual moment to reflect on another year past, and to make decisions about the year ahead.

As political animals, we have a full year ahead. Not only our own General election, but we will also get to see a Trump administration settle in, and the Brits struggle with the actual process that leads to Brexit.

Overseas we have an election with Le Penn in France which has the potential to drive a Frexit and a potential falling apart of a united Europe.

On the side, we have the rise of new media all over the world. We have Trump cutting them out altogether and going straight to the people. We have corporates like Twitter and Facebook trying to influence elections and as a result find their influence waning as people are aware and are factoring it in.

Locally, there are a number of issues bubbling near the surface which may still trigger even more by-elections, and it is not at all guaranteed that we won’t see more MPs heading for the safety of the private sector before the boil pops.

One way or another, Whaleoil will be there. To report, to analyse, to guide, to influence, to inspire, to enrage, to polarise… to be and remain the go-to place for most people in New Zealand that follow this kind of news via the Internet.