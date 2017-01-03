Face of the Day

A 14-year-old boy was refused a ride on a Wellington bus for trying to pay with a $20 note.

Andrew Dickson, 14, left home in Wainuiomata on Sunday morning with a plan to catch a Valley Flyer bus to Waterloo followed by a train to Masterton, where he had planned to spend a couple of days with his grandparents.

But his journey was almost stopped before it started.

“[The driver] said, ‘I don’t have any change so you will have to get off’,” he said.

The driver seemed “a bit angry” that he had the gall to present the note – which was a big change from a previous incident when he got on another bus with a $20 note and was simply allowed on for free.

Andrew’s mother, Mary Dickson, who ended up having to drive him to Waterloo in order for him to get the train, was appalled by the driver’s behaviour but impressed with how well Andrew dealt with the situation.

“I wouldn’t have thought a $2 fare could possibly send the company bust,” she said in a Facebook post.

“Happy new year Metlink and also to the rude, arrogant woman bus driver.”

Andrew took it in his stride but “if it had been one of my younger [children] they would have been lost”, she said.

NZ Bus chief operating officer Tonia Haskell said the company had apologised to the family.

“When the office opens fully on Wednesday, we will talk to the driver,” Haskell said.