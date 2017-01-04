Face of the Day

Lockie Ferguson took a wicket with his first and second ball during his first T20 appearance for New Zealand. He will join the following, and he’ll be first equal with Australia’s Kasprowicz.
Ferguson. Over the wicket
Ferguson to Soumya Sarkar, OUT, two wickets off his first two balls on T20 international debut. This is a peach from Ferguson. This was a wicket-taking delivery alright. 148ks. Good length, angling away, swings away and bounces at the batsman. Soumya wafts at the ball with his feet stapled to the crease. Grazes the outside edge and loops into the hands of gully. Soumya begins 2017 with a golden duck
Soumya Sarkar c Anderson b Ferguson 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
Ferguson is second bowler to take two wickets off first two balls of his T20I career
Ferguson to Sabbir Rahman, OUT, The third debutant joins the party. Ferguson strikes with his first ball on his T20I debut. This wasn’t a wicket-taking delivery by any means, though. Rank full-toss on off stump, Sabbir should have swatted it over the mid-on. Instead, he spoons a waist-high catch to the fielder. Soft ball, soft dismissal