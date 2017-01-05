Face of the Day

You’re going to LOVE this:

[Australian] Senator Roberts went further, accusing New Zealand of “stabbing our ally [Israel] in the front”, while criticising the Turnbull government for not putting enough pressure on New Zealand to stop it.

“2017 marks the centenary of the ANZACs’ brave actions to free the Palestinian territory – now Israel – from Ottoman oppression of Christians, Jews and other groups,” he said.

“It would never have been possible for those brave ANZACs, charging as part of the Light Horse Brigade, to have ever thought that events 100 years later would go full circle and future generations would betray the very people they were about to liberate.

“Israel is the Jewish state, and it’s the only Middle Eastern democracy where Christians, Muslims atheists and Jews can all be elected to the same parliament.

“Israel is Jewish and democratic, unlike most Islamic countries.”

Accusing New Zealand of a “hostile attitude” towards Israel, Senator Roberts suggested Australia take a stronger stance against New Zealand “settlements”.

“At the very least, we should look at further cutting benefits for New Zealanders living in Australia,” he said.

“Perhaps a tougher immigration policy aimed towards New Zealand would stop Kiwis from establishing settlements in Australia.”