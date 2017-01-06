Face of the Day

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining has been denied charitable status and the accompanying tax benefits as it’s considered an advocacy group, rather than an educational group as it argued.

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM) describes itself as a community-based action group that raises awareness of mining proposals and educates the public.

It made submissions against Trans-Tasman Resources’ application for permission to mine in the south Taranaki Bight, and NZAX-listed Chatham Rock Phosphate’s bid to mine the Chatham Rise, some 450 kilometres offshore to the east of Christchurch, attended the relevant hearings and engaged legal counsel and scientific and economic experts.

The Charities Registration Board, in a decision reached on December 15, said that while it accepts KASM has a charitable end of protecting the environment, the main way that it aims to achieve this is by advocating against seabed mining applications, putting a moratorium on seabed mining and promoting its views to the public.

“Given the potential consequences of preventing seabed mining until all environmental impacts can be understood and mitigated, the board does not consider it can determine a charitable public benefit,” it said.