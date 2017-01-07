Face of the Day

The United States ambassador to New Zealand has been denied a short extension to his posting by the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition staff issued a blanket edict on December 23 requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their postings by inauguration day, January 20.

The US ambassador, Mark Gilbert, was always at the end of his tenure after the shock result of the 2016 presidential election.

But, the State Department communique was a change, as in the past some ambassadors have been granted a stay, or an extension, to accommodate school-age children or family affairs on a case-by-case basis, the New York Times reports.

The US State Department denied extension requests for all its politically appointed staff.