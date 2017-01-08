Face of the Day

Not a terrorist.
Esteban lived in Alaska, moving there two years ago for work, where he was employed in security, according to NBC. It is believed he lives there with a girlfriend and a young child.
He reportedly took Delta flight 1088 from Anchorage, Alaska, to Minneapolis on Thursday night, before taking Delta flight 2182 to Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning.
Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the shooter had carried the gun in his checked baggage.
“He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim,” La Marca wrote on Facebook.
He said Esteban was born in New Jersey but moved to Penuela, Puerto Rico, where Bryan and their mother still live. Esteban served in the National Guard in Puerto Rico for six years, and went to Iraq for about a year, Bryan said.
“He was pro-America,” Bryan said.
Santiago’s aunt, Maria Ruiz, told reporters in New Jersey that Esteban had acted strangely after returning from Iraq and had been hospitalised for mental health issues after his tour.
Those inside the terminal fled along the runway amid the confusion.
“He lost his mind,” Ruiz told nj.com, in Spanish.
However, she also said that her nephew had been “happy with the kid” after the birth of his baby boy last year and appeared to be doing well.
Her husband, Hernan Rivera, said he had “no idea” why Santiago might have opened fire in the Florida airport.
“Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn’t feeling too good,” Rivera said.
