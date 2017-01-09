Face of the Day

A British property tycoon has banned single mothers, battered wives, plumbers and low income earners from becoming tenants.

Fergus Wilson, a landlord, defended a document posted online which revealed the latest ‘letting criteria’ which he has issued to a letting agent.

The 69-year-old set out 11 stringent rules for those who will not be able to rent his properties, which also includes families with children, pet owners, smokers, single adults and workers on zero hours contracts.

He’s even banned plumbers from renting out his properties as he believes they overcharge him while carrying out simple repairs and adding extra jobs to the list.

Instead only those who are able to afford rent and can provide a rent guarantee are to be accepted for his properties in 2017.

Fergus runs his Kent property empire along with his wife Judith and said he is continuing to sell-off properties, but that families and single parents pose a problem as it can take up to 13 months to get a possession order if he decides to sell.

Last year he campaigned to become Kent’s Police and Crime Commissioner and vowed to take on the bullies who batter their girlfriends, wives or partners.