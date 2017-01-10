Face of the Day

United Future leader Peter Dunne has poured cold water on speculation he could retire from politics – confirming he plans to contest this year’s election.
Dunne today confirmed his intention to stand again in the Ohariu electorate in Wellington in this year’s general election.
“It is certainly my intention to stand again based on the many strong messages of encouragement and support I have been receiving from my constituents over recent months,” he told the Herald.
Mr zero percent party support has misread the tea leaves. Serious moves are afoot to unseat this lifestyle politician. He’s going to have earn that sear without a MOU, without a cup of tea, and without a National party holding back.
It’s time Ohariu stopped being the nation’s rent woman.
– NZ Herald
