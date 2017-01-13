Face of the Day

Jacinda Ardern will be Labour’s candidate in the Mt Albert by-election.

Nominations for Labour closed [last night] and Ardern is the sole nomination, Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton said.

National is not standing a candidate in the February 25 by-election, which is being held after David Shearer quit Parliament to head the UN mission in South Sudan.

The Green Party will stand a candidate and that is highly likely to be MP Julie Anne Genter, who is her party’s transport, health and Auckland issues spokeswoman.

Ardern told the Herald she was excited about the chance to focus on policy in the by-election, which would “be very positive”.