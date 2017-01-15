Face of the Day

via email

So Joseph Fiennes is not allowed to play Michael Jackson – it’s racist!

What about Johnny Depp playing the Indian Tonto?

Or Williams playing Mrs Doubtfire?

Or Hoffman playing Tootsie?

Maybe we should focus on why Michael died (drug addictions) instead of worrying about the colour of his skin and what skin colour an actor has?

Meryl Streep is American and middle-aged yet played Margaret Thatcher an aged Brit! Is that racist and ageist?

And don’t get me started on Sigourney Weaver as an Avatar