Face of the Day

Businessman Sir Bob Jones has labelled homeless people a disgrace to society and says they are mostly fat and Maori.

The shocking comments come after a west Auckland beggar claimed he made $150 a day and a “begging syndicate” aggressively targeted shoppers.

Sir Bob Jones, property investor and former politician, said it was unbelievable that begging was allowed in New Zealand today.

“They’re a bloody disgrace, they’re an eyesore, it’s a disgrace in a modern society that fat people – that fat Maoris as they mostly are – are lying on our streets of our city begging.” he told Chris Lynch on NewstalkZB.

He said begging should be made illegal.

“I was in the city yesterday, in Wellington, and one bugger was standing there, he had a message, this Maori bloke, ‘I’m not on welfare’ – and this apparently was an achievement – ‘so give me money.”

“It baffles me when people say, ‘Oh leave them alone’. They should be ashamed of people begging on the streets… I’m ashamed of these people. They’re a disgrace to the human race.”