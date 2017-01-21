Face of the Day

The United States has voted for one of its most exciting political experiments since the Declaration of Independence. I personally hope that Trump gets to clean some of the mess up. He’s going to have enemies at every turn, but he’s got nothing to lose but his time.
If he does well, it will scare the other Western democracies as voters become aware that there is another way – voting for people that are going to get a real job done.
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.