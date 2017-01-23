Face of the Day

This man should never be king. His mum is hanging on for dear life to ensure this will happen.

This is why.

The Prince acknowledges the climate has always been affected by natural events such as changes to the strength of the Sun, volcanic eruptions and fluctuating ocean currents. But he says it is indisputable that the primary cause of global warming in recent decades is an increase in carbon dioxide and other pollution from power stations, industry, cars, planes, farms and forest clearances. If the world remains in denial about the truth of climate change, he says, ‘we will continue to test our world to destruction until we finally have the “evidence” to show that its viability and habitability have been destroyed’. He adds: ‘By the time we come to our senses, it is likely to be too late to do anything about it.’ In his book, the Prince ends with an apocalyptic warning: ‘If the planet was a patient, we would have attended to her long ago,’ he says. ‘We have the power to put her on life support and must not procrastinate.’

So what does HRH want to do then?

Of course anything is “partially to blame”. Even doing nothing is “partially to blame” for anything.

So, if Charles has his way, the weather forecasts would all be Chicken Little screaming that the world is coming to an end unless we use LED lightbulbs, walk to work and eat recycled tofu.

The same day:

Oh, and Charles, buddy….

