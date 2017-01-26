Face of the Day

Another one bails before things get rough

Rangitata MP Jo Goodhew today announced she will not be contesting the 2017 election.

“I have taken the opportunity over the summer break to think about my future and to ensure I am making the right decision in choosing not to seek re-election,” Mrs Goodhew says.

“I’d like to thank the people of the Rangitata electorate for their incredible support. I intend to remain 100 per cent committed as their MP until the election.

“I have loved every minute I have been an MP. It’s been an interesting, challenging and fulfilling career but it’s now time for me to look at new opportunities.”

Jo Goodhew was elected to Parliament in 2005, first for Aoraki (2005 – 2008) and then Rangitata (2008 – 2017). After two-and-a-half years as Junior Whip, she served as a Minister for five years, with responsibility for a number of portfolios over that time including the Community and Voluntary Sector, Food Safety, Senior Citizens and Women. She also held Associate Minister roles in the Primary Industries, Health and Social Development portfolios.