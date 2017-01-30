Face of the Day

James Shaw can’t front the party for love nor money, and Andrew Little was outclassed. Truthfully, that doesn’t mean a lot, but when you have two party leaders giving a speech it invites comparison.

Last week Julie Ann Genter was put back on the leash after rightfully calling Laila Harre’s political pedigree into question. But with the State of the Nation of both Green and Labour parties highly choreographed and planned for only days later, there could not be a Labour/Green feud to distract from it.

National’s internal polling is showing a definite hit for dropping Key for English, but these clowns aren’t going to be the next government. National will have it’s fourth term. But Mr Baubles will run the show.