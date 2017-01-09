The failure of media in a post-Trump world

As the real decent journalists, trained and skilled, are facing a new era with Trump, they still prove they have no idea whether they are Arthur or Martha. Bill Moyer writes

For a free press as a check on power this is the darkest time in American history since World War I, when there was massive censorship and suppression of dissent. I say this because so many things are happening at once to disarm and disable serious journalism, or to push it out of the frame. Most of these are well known, but it helps to put them all together. Here is my list: 1.An economic crisis in (most) news companies, leaving the occupation of journalism in a weakened state, especially at the state and local level, where newsrooms have been decimated by the decline of the newspaper business. The digital money is going to Google and Facebook, but they do not have newsrooms. 2.A low-trust environment for most institutions and their leaders, the same ones who are regularly featured in the news.

Ahem. And media.

3.A broken and outdated model in political journalism, which tries to connect to the public through “inside” or access reporting about a class whose legitimacy is itself eroding. And since almost everyone got the result wrong in 2016, responsibility for this massive error is evenly distributed across the press, which means that no one is responsible for fixing what is broken. 4.An organized movement on the political right to discredit mainstream journalism, which stretches from Steve Bannon in the White House to Trump’s army of online trolls, with Breitbart, Drudge Report, talk radio and Fox opinion hosts mediating between the two, while the “alt reality” fringe feels newly emboldened. Its latest tactic is to shout down as “fake news” any work of reporting that conflicts with its worldview, leaving the term useless as a fraud alert. “Over the years, we’ve effectively brainwashed the core of our audience to distrust anything that they disagree with,” said John Ziegler, a conservative radio host, to a New York Times reporter. “Because the gatekeepers have lost all credibility in the minds of consumers, I don’t see how you reverse it.” In fact, no one knows how to fix this.

Here in New Zealand, we had the media, the political left and the political right all try to discredit Whaleoil as a bunch of nutbar extremists, when in reality we are the middle of the road sane ones. No doubt some media and lefties will choke on their spittle reading that, but how else can you explain the ascendancy of Whaleoil in the face of the decline of media everywhere else?

The difference is people trust us. They may not like us, but they know that what you find on this blog is, on the whole, of a more trustworthy nature than what the traditional media produces. People know we are for sale. Media are still pretending they aren’t. And the public know the difference. People have no problem reading Whaleoil because they temper it with the knowledge that we have a strong stance on issues. It’s that honesty that builds loyalty. Even when the reader has opposing views.

Author Jay Rosen manages to extend the piece to well over 20 bullet points. And he’s touched on most of the problems facing media today.

But the most important point is that strongly branded media still thrives. And with strongly branded, I mean media that is clear about its allegiances, needs and influences. They need to compete with opinion makers like Whaleoil, and they can’t do it by mocking, ignoring or pretending the competition doesn’t exist. Organs such as the NZ Herald should just come out like the crim hugging, anti-authority, anti-government paper that it is. It promotes the causes of bludgers, troughers and criminals and derides police, hard workers and honest people.

Be a strong brand. Be honest to your audience. And then no matter what you write about, people will respect what you say, even if they disagree with it.

– billmoyers.com