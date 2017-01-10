Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

This man wants to take money from the old and give it to the young
0

Farrar shivs the Greens

by Cameron Slater on January 10, 2017 at 10:00am

One problem the Greens have with their Chicken Little politics is that eventually the time comes when they are proven wrong.  David Farrar reminds them of one such occasion:

In 2008 Russel Norman proclaimed:

Predictions from prestigious Australian research institute CSIRO that petrol could cost up to AUS$8 – about NZ$10 – per litre within a decade means we need to rapidly change course to avoid serious economic disarray, Green Party Co-Leader Russel Norman says.

“Petrol at that price would make the Government’s entire motorway building project a white elephant – modern day Easter Island statues. Our new motorways would be monuments to short sightedness and profligate waste of resources.

“Governments even contemplating building motorways like the billion dollar-plus Transmission Gully project in Wellington or the $2 billion Waterview tunnel project in Auckland are seriously out of touch with reality,” Dr Norman says.

In 2008 the average price of petrol was $1.82 a litre. In 2016 they were under $2 a litre, and in fact had increased by less than inflation.

Imagine if we had listened to the Greens and canned all motorway projects.

I love it how the Greens ran the last election on “evidence-based” policies.  This is basically the type of evidence where they use statistics and “reports” from cherry-picked sources and then they paint a picture of total destruction.

 

– Kiwiblog

 

 

Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
21%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu