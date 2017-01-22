Finally David has a Goliath in his corner

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, celebrated that a “true friend of Israel will enter the White House today,” ushering in a “new era” at the UN.

“Thank you President Trump for your unequivocal support, we look forward to welcoming you to our capital of Jerusalem,” Danon said. “After the shameful resolution that was adopted by the Security Council, Israel looks forward to strengthening our most important alliance and leading together towards a new era at the UN.”