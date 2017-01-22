Finally David has a Goliath in his corner

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by SB on January 22, 2017 at 9:15am

Israeli Leaders quite understandably have hailed the ‘New Era’ of Donald Trump after eight long and painful years of Barack Obama’s leadership. It is worth noting that Donald Trump has been described as a “true friend of Israel” given that Whaleoil published the responses from three of New Zealand’s political parties to the question, ” Are you a friend of Israel? “

Maori Party response

Act Party Response

Labour Party response

Both the National Party and NZ First did not respond to the question.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, celebrated that a “true friend of Israel will enter the White House today,” ushering in a “new era” at the UN.

“Thank you President Trump for your unequivocal support, we look forward to welcoming you to our capital of Jerusalem,” Danon said. “After the shameful resolution that was adopted by the Security Council, Israel looks forward to strengthening our most important alliance and leading together towards a new era at the UN.”

screenshot-whaleoil

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer seconded Netanyahu’s sentiments…

screenshot-whaleoil.co.nz

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat welcomed Trump while slamming Obama for polices that Barkat contended “surrendered to Iranians & radical Islam, abandoned us at the UN.”

Some of the holiest sites in Judaism are located in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank…

-Breitbart

 

 

 

