Generation snowflake includes lecturers

It used to be that universities were the bastions of free speech, not anymore…unless it is protecting their own academic freedoms whilst attempting to silence those who they don’t like politically.

It also now seems Generation Snowflake includes university lecturers.

A document titled “The Official Anti-MILO Toolkit” was provided to Breitbart News earlier this week. It was compiled by a number of left-wing university professors seeking to silence MILO on college campuses. Professors that have attributed their names to the document are Amanda Armstrong of the University of Michigan and Sarah K. Cowan of New York University. Other contributors listed are Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda, Elizabeth de Martelly and Julia Havard, all professors at UC Berkeley, as well as two graduate students, Juliet Kunkel and Miyuki Baker. The document contains an alternate explanation of the meaning of free speech, coursework and syllabus for professors to provide their students, sample letters to provide college admin relating to MILO and anti MILO sticker and banner templates. The toolkit begins by mischaracterizing MILO as a member of the alt-right, “Milo Yiannopoulos is a Breitbart journalist and member of the so-called alt-right, a loosely affiliated group mobilized largely through internet platforms with far-right ideologies tied to white nationalism, Islamophobia, anti-feminism, homophobia, transphobia, and anti-Semitism.” the toolkit reads. The toolkit further claims that MILO’s Dangerous Faggot tour, “brands itself on much of the same sensationalism that fueled the rise of Donald Trump: inflammatory rhetoric couched in aggressive racism, xenophobia, transphobia, homophobia, and Islamophobia.” The article then completely incorrectly claims that MILO’s article arguing for the removal of the letter “T” from the “LGBTQ” term is “incitement of physical violence against transgender women,” and stats that MILO, “has named Black Lives Matter, a group that calls attention to the disproportionate number of Black Americans killed by law enforcement, a “terrorist organization,” and has called feminism a “cancer” that must be obliterated.” Referencing MILO’s college events the toolkit states, without any evidence whatsoever, “In mid-January of 2017, Milo’s talk was shut down by activists at UC Davis, but not before large groups of neo-nazis and white supremacists from around the state of California gathered to network with one another at the event, creating a potentially violent and extremely unsafe situation for the queer, gender-nonconforming and transgender students in the crowd” The toolkit claims that it’s acceptable to shut down MILO’s college events because there are other places where he’s allowed to speak, “The argument that Milo Yiannopoulos is being singled out and denied access to free speech not only erases the many avenues he already has for circulating his ideologies.” The toolkit also attacks the United States constitution and its protections on free speech, arguing that the document was written to only apply to white men and as a result is racist and a tool of white oppression.

All reason seems to have been lost in the US. I don’t doubt it is the same here, after all, two university professors are trying to silence me with a SLAPP lawsuit designed to cost vast amounts of money because I hold them to account.

These academics don’t believe in freedom of speech. They try and shut down people like Milo and me.

The toolkit labels MILO as a racist and white supremacist, providing worksheets for professors to give to their students asking them to explain MILO’s alleged racism. “Milo Yiannopoulos continuously derails conversations around privilege, oppression, and violence by religious appeals to free speech that lack any sort of context. What are some of the rhetorical strategies he engages in in order to make his position of white supremacy and extreme misogyny appear to be one that is under attack and in need of protection? What’s missing from his framework?” The attached sample protest letters to be sent to campus administration urges colleges to, “please stand up for us and against institutional support for white supremacy and violence.” despite the fact that the majority of violence seen at MILO’s recent protests has been from far left anarchist groups. The toolkit then provides a number of images for leftists to print out and place around their campus, almost like an anti MILO sticker book!

Milo racist? He’s gay and prefers black men…and that is racist? Apparently, he is also at the pinnacle of the “pyramid of hate”…I’m not kidding, they actually say that.

I’m pretty sure that Nicky Hager’s acolytes and left-wing bloggers would say the same thing about me, in fact one idiot does almost every second day, accusing me of being a hate-speech blog without a shred of self-awareness of his own mad rantings.

The left-wing, as we are seeing from the protests and idiocy over an election result that didn’t go their way in the US are losing the plot and support. Watch it increase in shrillness here as well the closer we get to our own election.

These bullies need to be stood up to. We should not be silenced for telling the truth about anyone.

– Breitbart