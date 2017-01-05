The author of this email may not be the most eloquent and care about style, but the message isn’t lost. Apart from privacy related edits, it is as received.

From: Jason xxxxx [mailto:[email protected] ]

Sent: Tuesday, 3 January 2017 3:29 p.m.

To: ‘[email protected] ’; ‘[email protected] ’

Cc: ‘[email protected] ’

Subject: jilly wackson radio live support gone

Gents,

Bill your the man now, so why the hell would you be Obamas puppet and do this UN resolution. If Key was involved because he loves Obama so much then denounce it Bill and get ahead of this FFS!!!!!!!!!!

It will come out that it was secretly done with US kerry asking us NZ to present the resolution, Isreal has already said there is much more than the pubished meeting documents from Al-Youm AL-Sabea in Eygpt.

The Obama administration is denying it- do not go down that track -there is complete evidence and more to come out, do not be seen to be lying and in colussion with Obama administration this will be the death of Nats. And the real start of not trusting National and specifically BILL

Bill you must act for yourself not Murray or John, if John knew about this and you didnt and even if all opposition parties didnt know, then you are in the shit!!!!!!

HOW THEY HELL COULD THIS HAPPEN!!!!!!!

This is bigger than you think and will blow up in your face. I am a fervent supporter of National and call radiolive under sydonym Jilly Wackson and support National all the time, this i dont think i can do any more.

I did this everyday last election to give a voice to the Nats

I voted for Murray (wish i didnt now) this is so stupid to be supporting Palestine and terrorists??????????? the settlements are not the core issue and borders are widely recognised between previous us administrations are to be determined between the parties Isreal and Palestine. (NOT NZ) Palestine and hamas and fatwa want to ethinically clean the district of Jews???? you and Murray supported that.???

Stop paying UN any money to the UNRWA as you know they name streets and pay pensions to terrorist families, so you are supporting terrorist?????

Isreal has had its hand out for peace since the start??? p-alestine authority chief has refused to meet.

Murray has stuffed us with the sheep deal working with one of the worst human rights countries in the world?????Now we support terrorists (palestine) and the palestine authority?

Get your act together boys!!!!! and quickly. You will lose all support and if people like me are hohum about Nats then you can bet the rest will not bother about who the replacements will be. i.e labour

Come out and condemn the resolution say it was a mistake, Australia, and all of the democrates and republicans have condemned Obamas resolution. Why have you supported terrorists????????

Crazy ??????? Sack Murray quickly, Denounce the resolution and dont support Obama ,he is a corpse and his legacy will be terrible once everything comes out.

Jason xxxxx

Aka Jilly Wackson