Give Porirua mayor Mike Tana a DB

Porirua is contemplating making begging illegal amid fears that synthetic cannabis use is making the city’s panhandlers more violent. Mayor Mike Tana said he would “do what it takes” to cool escalating tensions between retailers, shoppers and people who beg outside the Cannons Creek Shopping Centre in the city’s east. “If zoning it out is going to be the only option then that’s what we’ll do. We’re looking at it now.”

It’s actually not an easy problem to solve. Ask Nelson and their problems with “Hone Heke”. But it does actually need a solution.

Porirua police say they would welcome a ban, as would local retailers who say some beggars are turning to robbery while others are becoming more aggressive, leading to violent confrontations with the public. In March, an independent report into begging in Wellington proposed the idea of a ban, but the city council chose not to go down that path to solve the capital’s escalating begging problem. Auckland and Hamilton have both introduced bylaws in recent years that prohibit offensive, intimidatory or nuisance begging.

Yeah, that helped in Auckland. Without any enforcement (the New Zealand disease: make a law, don’t enforce it), nothing changes.

Seki-A Super Value Supermarket co-owner Prithpai Singh said he had seen a woman robbed by a beggar at a nearby ATM as recently as last weekend. Porirua police say the summer holidays has seen a return of beggars to the area, despite a decrease after last year’s …

Porirua police say the summer holidays has seen a return of beggars to the area, despite a decrease after last year’s campaign to discourage them. Police could not confirm the incident, but Singh said it was not uncommon for violence to explode outside his shop. “A guy’s mum was harassed for money and the guy turned up to stab the beggar. Someone will die.” His business was also suffering because beggars were putting off customers and hustling local children out of their lolly money, he said. Another business owner, who did not want to be named, agreed the city council needed to solve the problem. “The beggars sit around waiting for someone they can prey on … old people, kids and women. One beggar was chased with a knife.” Cannons Creek shopper Elton Reihana said beggars were becoming an issue and some people felt quite threatened by them. “They’re really pushy,” he said. “Some [shoppers] feel scared to even come out of the shops because they’re right in their face.” A Cannons Creek beggar spoken to by Stuff, who did not want to be named, said he had a right to be there. “I use the money for syns [synthetic drugs], I’m not hurting anyone by asking them.”

Local body politicians need to harden up. There are few votes lost in getting this problem off the streets.

– Stuff