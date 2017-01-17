Guess who said “it’s time to riot”…. again?

Last time Wrongly Wrongson called for riots was for the TPPA demonstration in Auckland. And because of this poofinger, they decided they better not do it. They even assigned peace officers to contain any individual brilliance. Mere days before, they were saying ‘the right’ would send in bovver boys just to create a riot and blame it on Martyn.

LOL.

The next day he was so proud of not having had any riots.

But here he is again. This time, people need to riot because?

Old people.

Yes. Old people are screwing up everything. That’s his thinking based on this graph

Now that you’ve been suitably warned, I’ll expose you to his actual thinking.

It’s not the solo Mums and Dads, it’s not the beneficiaries, it’s not the veterans, it’s not childcare, or the disabled or the unemployed or the homeless who are the largest recipients of welfare from the state, despite the mainstream corporate media constantly bashing those beneficiaries and pretending they are the problem, oh no. It’s our dear Boomer and older NZers who most reap the rewards of civil society. Their grave to the cradle subsidisation of their entire lives while pulling up the ladder behind them so that younger generations didn’t receive the same support is as crass as Paula Bennett’s. Boomers will rush to claim that their Super has been paid for so can’t be compared to dirty filthy bennies who are just leaches on their hard work. Nonsense, boomers and above gained their nest egg while economic conditions flourished. Now the nest can no longer look after the egg, boomers fly off and tsk tsk Gen Xers, Ys and Millenials for wanting organic coffee and central city living as the reasons for their inability to prosper. Never mind the free education, low property prices and incredibly high pay from a fully unionised workforce.

I’ll stop there. You might get some of the spittle on your screen.

Oh hang on…

...when 2 NZers have more than the poorest 30% of the entire nation, the time for debate is over and the time to riot is upon us.

OK, let’s pretend he’s serious for a moment. Surely there is no need to riot at all? We simply have to take everything those two people have and redistribute it to the poorest 30%.

More fun: those poorest 30% will now be paying lots of taxes on their income.

Also, statistical child poverty will go up, because even more people are now earning the lowest possible wages.

I’ll leave the mocking to the commenters now who will no doubt see all sorts of other unintended consequences of Martyn’s plan for New Zealand.

First one to ask if Martyn will riot against Gareth Morgan will get a chocolate fish.

Seriously. This man’s ability to do credible political and economic analysis is limited to “they got, we not, let’s riot”. The most amazing thing is that people still go to him for advice.

– Martyn “Wrongly Wrongson” Martin Bradbury, The Daily Blog