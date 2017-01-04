A guest item on the Scott Watson case

Guest post

Hi, the recent Wishart book is an interesting if a little long-winded read. It can be summed up pretty briefly so I have done that for the Whaleoil readers

The real facts on the Scott Watson case

I asked for the Ian Wishart book on the Scott Watson case, Elementary, for Christmas this year. I got it along with the second book that has some complete witness statements and the police interviews with Scott Watson. I had watched the Keith Hunter’s Murder On The Blade docco some years ago and wondered whether the police had stitched up Scott Watson for the murder Olivia Hope and Ben Smart.

After reading the Wishart books I changed my mind, and am now even more sceptical of TV documentaries and journalists! I thought it would be interesting to sum up what I have learned for Whaleoil readers.

There was no mystery man. Scott Watson fitted the description, both in looks and character, of the so called mystery man who was making a bit of a nuisance of himself at Furneaux Lodge on New Year’s eve in 1997. Witnesses who knew Scott said he was not clean shaven that night and his hair was somewhat scruffy. His hair cuts were done by his mother and although his hair looked shortish when brushed, the uneven lengths made it look longer and more untidy when it was tousled.

There was no mystery two-masted ketch. The description water taxi driver Guy Wallace gave of the boat he dropped Ben and Olivia at was far more detailed than he could have seen in the blackness that night, that had only a sliver of a moon. He appeared to have mixed in his memory of the ketch Alliance which was anchored in the inlet that day. However, his and the other passengers’ description of how Ben and Olivia climbed aboard the mystery boat from the water taxi fitted with Scott’s boat Blade and not with a higher-sided ketch. Even Guy’s sketch of the mystery ketch looks very similar to Blade.

There was a mystery man, possibly Maori, on board Blade later the following morning seen by several witnesses painting the side of the boat as it was motoring along with Scott steering it. As Ian Wishart points out, what better way to ensure there are no fingerprints left anywhere than to repaint. And why else would the painting need to be so urgent? The clothes that Scott was seen in the previous evening were also never found by police.

The police were correct that Scott’s explanation of his movements over the few days after New Year’s eve didn’t stack up. However, they failed to use a sighting reported to them of what appeared to be Blade briefly back home at Shakespeare Bay in Picton on New Year’s morning. At 11:30am that morning several witnesses saw what looked like Scott struggling to drag out of the cabin what looked like two bodies wrapped in cloth. He unloaded them into a dingy that was rowed ashore by a mystery man.