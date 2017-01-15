Guest Post: Of Golden Showers and Errant Quokkas

Guest Post: Sylvester Connor is main editor for the ConnorPost.com – Besides that’s he’s an entrepreneur in California and a legendary birder. You can reach him at: [email protected]

Of Golden Showers and Errant Quokkas

Which is more quaint—supposed intelligence agencies hawking fake tabloid trash, or Kiwis worried about a rare mammal? And is there any common ground here?

The Quokka story on Stuff is far more quaint; it involves an interesting animal, whereas the American story is just grotesque. But the common ground is newsreaders’ desire for something relatively light and breezy, rather than relentless news about politics and immigration.

Americans and New Zealanders have much more in common: they are both ex-British colonies that have established independence across the world from their ancestral lands. They are both historically white, European and Christian. And they are both under attack.

So once the quokka is found, and the American press finds another hoax to scandalise about, it will be time to return, as unpleasant as it is, to the pressing matters of the day, which are indeed: politics and immigration.

Politics will always be with us; it is integral to society, inherently neither good nor bad. Not long ago, the same could be said of immigration: there was always some movement of people among countries. But now immigration means something different entirely.

Today, when we talk about immigration, we do not refer to the administrative requirements for a European or American to gain residency in Australia or New Zealand. That’s typically what was meant when I was a teenager.

Nowadays, immigration refers to something much larger, more extra-legal, and far more ominous: the mass invasion of people from the third world to the first world. Everybody knows this—everybody—though here in America it still gets dressed up in administrative rulings and lawyer talk.

America—not Germany—is the 800-pound gorilla of immigration, and New Zealand is potentially the hero. America is so big and resource-rich, so cacophonous in its democracy, so ahistorical in its exceptionalism, that it sits like a fatted lamb (or golden goose) before the billions of envious, swarthy brethren who would feed here.

Germany has already sated itself on immigrants; America has twenty times as many and still preaches the virtues of multiculturalism.

New Zealand has the best of both countries: population density like the U.S., and integrity like the Germans.

If New Zealand can hold its ground against the misanthropic forces of international homogenization, it will be a standard bearer for the Western world. New Zealand will show that a country does not have to be swollen beyond its limits to turn away immigrants. There is another argument besides “the boat is full” for turning away third-world migrants: they don’t belong.