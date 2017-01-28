Guest Post: The Labour party paranoia and Peter Thiel

Paranoid thinking about Americans is deeply entrenched in the Labour Party psyche. Back in the Norm Kirk years, with Rowling as Finance Minister, Labour took a snitch against the wealthy American Richard Rush who had built the luxury Takaro lodge in Fiordland. While there were solvency issues which were ultimately fought out in court, Norm Kirk continuously attacked Rush for being rich, and how it was wrong for him to build accommodation that could only be afforded by the wealthy. His antagonism upset most of us as we felt it was not hospitable. In fact, some said that Kirk’s attacks on Rush led to his early demise, which caused the later financial problems that left the lodge empty for many years.

At the same time, Kirk’s paranoia against the Americans meant he made many vitriolic statements against the Trust owned by a Mormon syndicate which purchased Poronui Station in 1967 in the centre of the North Island. He felt it was far too close to the army land at Waiouru. And he was really upset by the listening station Irirangi which was between Waiouru and Taihape. In his eyes, Poronui was the CIA in disguise. If he ever tried to cross the land from the back of Poronui to the army land he would have realised his fears were groundless. Talk about tiger country.

And I must admit that he was also destabilised by our ownership of the land at the back of the Army. My husband was of Russian descent. Poor Kirk felt that his army was under attack from both the Americans and the Russians. He did manage to take our land back off us under the Public Works Act, but he never won over Poronui.

Then of course came the nuclear ships issue which fuelled the paranoia against the Americans, and we still see the results of that today.

The Labour Party has never been able to see wealthy foreigners as anything but a risk to our sovereignty. What I don’t understand is why?!

The method of attacking the individuals even when they are totally innocent of any political intent, to prove a political point is authoritarian, vicious and unacceptable. Muldoon was a master of it, but so is Labour. It is sad as it diminishes their message. Mud sticks to the person who throws it and is likely to miss the target.

– Frances Denz