Hand in your man card Bridges

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has made the switch to an electric car, saying they are not just for “new age tofu eaters”.

Bridges recently purchased two plug-in hybrid vehicles – a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for himself and an Audi e-Tron for his wife Natalie. His last car was a diesel-powered Hyundai Santa Fe.

“Now that I’ve done it I wouldn’t go back,” Bridges said. “To the non-believers out there, I’d say try one.”

He is now preaching to his National Party colleagues about going electric.

“I won’t name names, but many of them have moved from sceptical to converts simply because they’ve driven them.”

Bridges wants to raise the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand, partly to reduce transport emissions and help the Government reach its climate change goals.

He has been honing his sales pitch.

“They are really fast, they’ve got great pep. So for anyone out there who thinks that these are cars for new age tofu eaters, they are absolutely wrong.”

The Outlander can reach speeds of around 170km/h, and when using electricity only it has a range of around 50km – enough to drive around Bridges’ Tauranga electorate all day, but no further.