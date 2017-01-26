There have been numerous complaints about ” Islamophobia” that have been proven later to be fake. This latest one doesn’t pass the sniff test. The level of agitation of the woman banging on the car window suggests that something happened before the Muslim couple started filming. An incident between them and the woman before they got inside the car. What do you think? Is this yet another set up in order to try to take the focus off Islamic terrorism? Is this yet another attempt to make people feel guilty for feeling unsafe and suspicious around a person wearing a full face mask?

I will never forget how in a previous terrorist bomb attack the neighbours were suspicious of the comings and goings and activities of their Muslim terrorist neighbours but said nothing to the authorities because they didn’t want to be accused of racism or Islamophobia. Full face masks are not acceptable in a Western country. I wouldn’t feel safe if a man sat inside a car wearing a full face mask and it is sexist to tell me that I shouldn’t feel unsafe around a woman in one. If this couple want to be treated as fellow Australians then they need to assimilate and integrate. Wearing an intimidating Niqab is not how you do that.

In a second video where people confront the woman, she can be heard repeatedly saying that the Muslim woman’s full face mask is scary. The incident has been pushed by the media and the Muslim couple as one that was racially motivated and Islamophobia but it is clear to me that that this tiny Asian woman was scared by the mask and felt threatened by it. I am not the only one to smell a rat after watching both videos. Don’t you love how the husband (not the wife) gets out to ” talk” to the tiny little Asian lady and later two big men confront her. Why didn’t the wife get out, remove her mask, smile and assure her that there was no threat? Even women who wear the full face mask are allowed to show their face to other women. This Muslim woman and her husband escalated the situation while filming it for some other purpose. I wonder if one or both of them are Muslim activists who are deliberately using this to promote Islamophobia.