In a second video where people confront the woman, she can be heard repeatedly saying that the Muslim woman’s full face mask is scary. The incident has been pushed by the media and the Muslim couple as one that was racially motivated and Islamophobia but it is clear to me that that this tiny Asian woman was scared by the mask and felt threatened by it.
I am not the only one to smell a rat after watching both videos.
Don’t you love how the husband (not the wife) gets out to ” talk” to the tiny little Asian lady and later two big men confront her. Why didn’t the wife get out, remove her mask, smile and assure her that there was no threat? Even women who wear the full face mask are allowed to show their face to other women. This Muslim woman and her husband escalated the situation while filming it for some other purpose. I wonder if one or both of them are Muslim activists who are deliberately using this to promote Islamophobia.