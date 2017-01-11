Help Report Labor Lies

The Aussie Liberal party are combating Fake political news on Facebook
Mediscare, need we say more. The Labor Party have a history of running misleading advertising, from automated telephone calls crafted to scare the vulnerable to outright lies broadcast on national television.
This State Election, we need your help to hold Labor to account and remove their fake and misleading posts from circulation! If you see a fake or misleading post produced by Mark McGowan or WA Labor, follow these steps to help remove it from Facebook.
HOW TO REPORT A FAKE STORY
The example below is a blatant lie being spread by Mark McGowan and WA Labor. They know bricklayers have been removed from the ‘skilled migration’ list, but that won’t stop them from running a scare campaign. There are several other examples of fake and misleading news being promoted by Mark McGowan, including false claims about power prices (that have been debunked by the ABC Fact check).
The same would apply to any Facebook page that a sufficient number of people would “report” of course. I can see the usual Social Justice Bullies and phone tree tragics organise this for our own election, rendering Facebook even more impotent as a political communication platform.
But at a higher level, a web site doing “fact checking” and exposing the more blatant political lies might have a place in New Zealand. Not that it would help much if the media in general are unwilling to become non-partisan. In fact, they would probably be the source of more material than political parties.
