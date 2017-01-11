Help Report Labor Lies

The Aussie Liberal party are combating Fake political news on Facebook

Mediscare, need we say more. The Labor Party have a history of running misleading advertising, from automated telephone calls crafted to scare the vulnerable to outright lies broadcast on national television.

This State Election, we need your help to hold Labor to account and remove their fake and misleading posts from circulation! If you see a fake or misleading post produced by Mark McGowan or WA Labor, follow these steps to help remove it from Facebook.

HOW TO REPORT A FAKE STORY

The example below is a blatant lie being spread by Mark McGowan and WA Labor. They know bricklayers have been removed from the ‘skilled migration’ list, but that won’t stop them from running a scare campaign. There are several other examples of fake and misleading news being promoted by Mark McGowan, including false claims about power prices (that have been debunked by the ABC Fact check).