via email

From: Daphne

Sent: Friday, 20 January 2017 4:25 p.m.

To: Simon O’Connor <[email protected] >; B English (MIN) <[email protected] >

Subject: UN Resolution 2334

Hi Simon

As MP for my area I would like you to know that I am totally dismayed at the sponsorship of NZ by Murray McCully of UN Resolution 2334, and feel ashamed to call myself a New Zealander.

Are we now siding with terrorists? Why are we stabbing in the back the only democratic country in the Middle East? Is trade more important than principals? At the end of the day is money more important than democracy?

Please help me understand why this has happened and why I should still give my vote to National?

And if you could avoid replying with the same old cut and paste letter doing the rounds, and give me your personal insight it would be much appreciated.

Yours sincerely

Daphne xxxx