Did the Huffington Post claim that Muhammad raped a 9 year old girl?

The Huffington Post’s Arabic-language edition recently had a blog post with a headline that stated something about Muhammad that was guaranteed to incite anger and violence.The Anti-Defamation League called on the Huffington Post’s Arabic-language edition to remove the blog post completely but they responded by changing the headline from a statement to a question.

The ADL has been urging the site to take down the article since shortly after it was published Nov. 29, the organization said in a press release on Thursday.

When you read my headline what did you immediately think? Did turning it into a question rather than a statement make any difference to your immediate reaction? Now that you have thought about that read on and find out what The Huffington post actually put in their headline.

The Huffington Post’s Arabic-language edition had a blog post claiming a that a Jewish woman poisoned the Prophet Muhammad with arsenic. Imagine if the Huffington Post had instead had an article stating that Muhammad raped a 9-year old girl and had included a cartoon? Do you think the post would still be up now and do you think the writers would be facing multiple death threats and in hiding?

The Anti-Defamation League called on the Huffington Post’s Arabic-language edition to remove a blog post claiming a Jewish woman poisoned the Prophet Muhammad with arsenic. …“It is troubling that an anti-Semitic screed cleared The Huffington Post’s editorial review process and that our concerns so far have been ignored,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “We call on The Huffington Post to immediately remove this offensive entry and to ensure that the proper safeguards are in place so that the Arabic site is free of anti-Semitism and incitement against Jews.” The ADL said that after urging the site to remove the piece, the headline was changed to frame the arsenic charge as a question: “Did the Prophet Die From Being Poisoned With Arsenic?” However, the article’s content remained unchanged, according to the ADL. -timesofisrael.com

The article itself when poorly translated into English appears to call anything bad that was reported from history about Muhammad to be a fabrication while at the same time attempting to build the case that not only was Muhammad poisoned by a Jewish woman but that the poison she used was a common poison used by the Jewish people.

The fact that the accounts of the fighting of the Prophet the Jews were marred by a lot of fabrications that depicted some of these conquests, including the Banu Qurayza, like ethnic cleansing of the Jews…

Begin the reasons for this shootout foot this poison and knowledge of the Jews by the by the Romans; where the due date of the White arsenic (arsenic trioxide) to the Assyrians, passing through the Greeks and Romans… The knowledge transfer, including toxicology, Jewish issue seems logical.. -huffpostarabi.com (translation)

What is also missing from the account is the reason why the woman wanted to kill Muhammad in the first place. From what I have read in a number of places she had plenty of justification and motivation to kill him as he had killed her father, her uncle and her husband. He had also forcibly married the wife of her tribe’s leader at Khaibar and ordered the torture and beheading of her husband.

The Huffington Post did not claim that Muhammad raped a 9-year-old girl. They claimed instead that a Jewish woman poisoned the Prophet Muhammad with arsenic. Some might say that there is no difference between the two headlines and that each one upsets a different religion. They certainly have one thing in common. Both headlines will incite some Muslims to violence and anger. The only difference is who they would direct the violence and anger towards, the Huffington Post or the Jews.