Idiot of the Week

If it isn’t against the law, it should be…

A cannabis smoker was so angry her alleged drug dealer failed to deliver that she called police.

But the long arm of the law could yet catch up with both the dissatisfied customer and supplier with police saying even though no pot changed hands it’s still illegal to try to buy it.

Hamilton woman Betty Tamihana claims she paid $40 for what a dealer claimed was an ounce of marijuana he was selling for $60 – a fraction of the usual price.

The bizarre case highlights how large numbers of people are buying and selling drugs via social media and police are increasingly having to monitor them.

But in this case the user came straight to them.

Tamihana told Stuff she smokes cannabis to medicate her anxiety and the drama unfolded when she approached a man she had purchased from before, to buy cannabis a second time.

“I was looking for some weed and I posted to see if anybody did drop offs and he popped up and he said that he could,” she said.

“I gave him $40 and he didn’t come back. I rang and I messaged him and he turned everything off. I couldn’t get a hold of him,” she said.

“I automatically feared the worst, that I wasn’t going to get my money back or, more importantly, my weed.”

Tamihana said she went to police, who asked her to record all correspondence.

She said she believed she couldn’t be charged because she didn’t receive her drugs, but Hamilton police Senior Sergeant Rupert Friend begs to differ.

“Yes, there is a charge of attempting to procure a drug, so just because you don’t get it doesn’t actually prevent you from being charged,” he said.