Interesting perspective on New Zealand’s Drink Drive alcohol limit

A Canadian pilot has been found passed out in his cockpit seat before takeoff.
Police said the pilot boarded the Boeing 737 with 99 passengers and six crew members in Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday local time for a flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.
But before it took off, police said the gate crew as well as crew members on the aircraft indicated he was behaving strangely.
Police allege the co-pilot found the pilot passed out in the cockpit.
“They found him slumped over in the seat. He was the captain,” Calgary Sargent Paul Stacey told a news conference.
The pilot was escorted from the plane and has been charged with having care and control of an aircraft while being impaired, as well as having a blood-alcohol level exceeding .08 while in care and control of an aircraft.
Stacey said police allege the suspect had three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system.
“Because he has as much alcohol in his system as he does, they’re going to wait for him to sober up somewhat before he goes before a justice of the peace,” Stacey said.
Police said the pilot’s name will be released after he has appeared in court.
So in NZ the limit for drink driving is 0.05 but in Canada you can fly a plane as long as it is below 0.08. That just shows the farce that our drink-drive alcohol limit is.
From December 1, 2014 the alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over lowers from 400mcg of alcohol per litre of breath to 250mcg. The blood alcohol limit lowers from 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, (0.08), to 50mg (0.05). For drivers under 20, the limit stays at zero.
If you drink, don’t drive. But really, when one beer or one glass of wine can put you at risk of breaking the law, the justification that it will stop people from driving drunk is pretty thin. Worse, calls to drop the limit even lower are clearly nothing to do with alcohol any longer, but an ideological crusade towards zero tolerance.
Zero tolerance is not practical for natural reasons. Some people generate traces of alcohol all by themselves. Others use it as disinfectants, cleansers or it has other genuine uses.
It was low enough. Now it is even lower. Lower than Canadian airline pilots have to meet to fly a plane full of people. And how many of those have fallen from the sky?
– Stuff
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.