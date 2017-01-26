Japanese reveal what Fake News sites cut from the Trump Inauguration photo

The Trump inauguration crowd photo that we have all been talking about was actually a cut-down, edited version of the original if this Japanese photo is to be believed.

It all comes down to the timing of the photo by CNN and the fact that at this year’s Presidential Inauguration the security vetting and screening of the spectators were done approximately two to three blocks back from the event. On top of that, there were many disruptions and protesters that prevented the attendees from getting to where they wanted to go.

It is concerning that it appears that CNN intentionally chose to edit and cut their published photo down so as to explicitly exclude and intentionally hide the masses of spectators that were clearly still queuing up trying to get into the venue at the time their chosen photo was actually taken.

If this photo is genuine then it appears that they cropped it to better fit their hit job on President Trump. Alternative facts? Yeah, this is one alternative fact that makes their published image look decidedly dodgy.