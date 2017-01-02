Jeremy Clarkson on media

The British media are so much worse than the New Zealand media. But let’s not kid ourselves: read this and you’ll know what the NZ Herald will look like in a while.

OVER the past few years, my wife’s phone has been hacked. Friends have been pursued across ploughed fields by the paparazzi. Every girl I ever spoke to was billed in the next day’s papers as a “mystery blonde”. And every little thing I ever did was twisted by wilfully obtuse journalists to make it look like I was Hitler. Newspapers, and the people who produce them and write them and own them, are a constant thorn in my side, an unending headache, and I sometimes lay awake at night wondering what the editor of the Daily Mail would look like without a head. So you’d expect me to be whooping for joy at the news that over the Christmas break, while you’re making merry with the party poppers and the crackers, various shadowy Government people are drawing up plans to bring the nation’s newspapers to heel.

Only leftie scum would think that was the answer.

But I’m not. I’m horrified to the point of panicky breathlessness. And you should be too. If you were asked to define what is actually meant by a “free country”, you may say that it’s the freedom to worship whatever God you hold dear or the freedom to vote in an election. But actually, the keystone of freedom is a press that is completely and utterly free from any sort of government interference. Think about it. When there’s a coup, the first thing the wannabe leader tries to do is take control of the nation’s television and radio stations. Having the ability to broadcast his message to everyone is more important than having control of the country’s army or air force. That’s what is happening here. The Government, quietly, while you are drunk in front of the television, is staging a coup. It is taking control of the papers so it can effectively control what’s written in them.

Helen Clark had a run at it too. And I suspect the next Labour coalition government will give it another whack, including taxpayer funded election campaigns. You can be assured that blogs like Whaleoil will fall foul of whatever laws they dream up.

Of course, you may ask why newspapers don’t simply ignore the proposed Government edict and carry on as before. It’s not like there are soldiers with guns in the offices, throwing hand grenades at the editor and taking journalists to a stadium to be disappeared. Aha. No. That’s true. But here’s the deal that’s being considered. If any newspaper fails to sign up to a new regulatory body — it’s called Impress and it’s funded in part by Max Mosley — then they will be hounded into bankruptcy by the most disgusting plan to emerge from Britain since the invention of the concentration camp. It is this. If a newspaper prints a completely true story about a government minister — or anyone else for that matter — he can sue. And the paper will be forced to pay his legal costs. EVEN IF HE LOSES THE CASE. This means that newspapers will be full of nothing but the loveliness of Theresa May’s hair and how Rolf Harris has many good points. Of course, you may argue that you don’t care, because you have social media these days and that tells you everything you need to know. Rubbish. When you see harrowing footage on YouTube or Twitter of some dead bodies in Syria, you are told by the voiceover that they were killed by the president’s army. But were they? Who is doing the voiceover? Who took the pictures? Who uploaded them? You don’t know. You don’t even know the people covered in blood are really dead.

Any government that tried to control the news will find itself facing a huge backlash. Unless it is already a dictatorial state backed by a bent police force or army.

…we are going to let the Government give the newspaper owners a simple choice. Succumb to state control or go out of business.

– The Sun