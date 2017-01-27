John Armstrong points out some cold hard truths over Pike River

John Armstrong has a very good piece at TVNZ about Pike River:

When it comes to the vexed question of whether the families of the men killed in the Pike River disaster will be granted permission to recover the bodies of their loved ones, you can forget it. It ain’t going to happen. Not now. Not ever. Full stop.

Good to see a media commentator not playing politics with this and dealing with facts.

Even were Solid Energy to have a rush of blood to its head and reverse its current intention to seal the mine’s entrance for good and instead allow a recovery operation to be mounted, the company’s managers would find a prohibition order slapped on them by WorkSafe New Zealand, the Crown agency responsible for administering the new and much tougher law now covering occupational health and safety. Such an order can be imposed if WorkSafe believes something is occurring at a workplace that “involves or will involve” serious risk to the health or safety of a person. If such an order was ignored, WorkSafe would have the power to seek a District Court directive that Solid Energy comply with the prohibition order. It needs to be remembered that the rewrite of occupational health and safety law flowed directly from the Pike River Company’s failures to ensure its workers did not come to harm. To treat the Pike River mine site as suddenly exempt from the very piece of law it engendered is not just utterly mind-blowing. It is delusional. It is why re-entry can’t and won’t happen.

And there it is…it might hard for the grandstanding likes of Bernie Monk to fathom, but that is the cold hard reality of the situation.

Andrew Little, who was the head of the miners union back then must be profoundly stupid or just brazenly giving false hopes to people by wanting a law change at the very work site that prompted workplace safety changes that would exempt that work site from those very laws. That is just plain nasty…and stupid.

John Armstrong is right, no one is ever going to go back into that site. If only it had been open-cast instead, but Labour’s ministers knew best back then when forcing the site to be operated in such a dangerous manner all to protect a breeding pair of blue duck.

The silly thing is there is probably less than 200 votes in this, if that many. God know why Winston and Little are pursuing those with so much vigour.

