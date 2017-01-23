Julie Anne vs Jacinda: a jelly wrestle without the jelly

Yesterday Labour leader Andrew Little “opened” Labour’s Mt Albert by-election campaign.

Labour [launched] its campaign for the Mount Albert by-election which is expected to be a fight between Labour’s Jacinda Ardern and the Green Party’s Julie Anne Genter. The by-election on February 25 in the safe Labour seat is to replace David Shearer, who resigned from parliament last year to lead United Nations peace keeping missions in South Sudan. Mr Shearer won the seat in 2014 with more than 20,900 votes over National’s 10,300 and the Green Party’s little over 3000. As in any by-election, people have only one vote – for their electorate MP. There is no party vote.

Apart from gifting Adern with a seat for life, something which can not be overvalued under the current circumstances, this by-election is a waste of time and money. Money Labour can’t afford to lose.

Prime Minister Bill English has said Ms Ardern would be “difficult to beat” after revealing National would not run a candidate against her in the by-election. The party will instead look ahead to contesting the seat in the general election later in the year.

The true marginal loons are also turning up.

Joe Carolan, who received 290 votes in 2014 as a candidate for the Internet MANA Party is standing again, this time representing Socialist Aotearoa.

Pretty hard to stand for a party that isn’t there. No Mana. No Internet. No Internet Mana.

The only competition from the right comes from Vin Tomar, who will represent the New Zealand People’s Party.

Jacinda is being rewarded for her unwavering loyalty to Labour and the union movement. Apart from treating Mt Albert as a free hit to build her personal profile ahead of the general election, there isn’t much point to any of it.

– NZN via Yahoo! News