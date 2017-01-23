You know thing are bad when Vernon Small mocks you

Ah yes folks, it’s election year. The three-yearly theatrics get under way in earnest on Tuesday with the first Cabinet meeting and then the usual whirlwind of New Year events. State of the Nation speeches – most significantly a two-step from Labour and the Greens on January 29 and National on February 2 – are interlaced with the Ratana and Waitangi Day celebrations before the House resumes on February 7. It all seems so low key, so predictable and genteel alongside the massive uncertainty about to be unleashed on the world by the inauguration of United States President Donald Trump this weekend. Even newly-minted Prime Minister Bill English’s first foray into controversy – by refusing to attend Waitangi on Waitangi Day because of limits on his right to speak on the Te Tii marae the day before – had an element of predictable theatre about it. In truth, English should be criticised for snubbing the February 6 festivities on the Treaty grounds where he could have spoken (as he could have also at a later stage on Te Tii). By avoiding that, while also evading the tension and insults of the lower marae, he has elevated and empowered the dysfunctional arrangements on the lower marae yet again.

The concern is that greater and greater efforts to present as “one Opposition, two parties” will alienate centrist Labour-leaning voters who are spooked by the Greens – and to be frank there are those inside the Labour caucus who would rather not tie the party to the Greens, full stop. That seems to fly in the face of two realities. One, the polls dictate the two will need each other to govern. Why fudge it? Two, the voters are more likely to reward a cooperative alternative government, with roughly the votes to challenge National’s votes, than they are fervent disagreement and division among a potential coalition of smaller players. February’s Mt Albert by-election, where Labour’s Jacinda Ardern and the Green’s Julie Anne Genter are running head to head (with no National candidate in the race), will be the acid test of how this “together but different”, “mostly agree” approach works in practice. But the two parties are sailing into a paradox that will only be made more stark by their closer co-operation. If they are a presenting themselves as a “government in waiting” why does their memorandum of understanding (MOU) formally expire on election day? We all know why, of course. Because as much as the Greens would like a more enduring pact, Labour does not want to indelibly ink a deal ahead of polling day for fear that will ostracise Winston Peters and NZ First – and give him reason to opt for National if he holds the balance of power. It makes the sales pitch of a two-party government in waiting too cute by three quarters. It is a contradiction the parties ought to resolve before election year gets very much older.

