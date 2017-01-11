Kumara Bill gets one right

A Ngapuhi kaumatua says Prime Minister Bill English should not be “a spoilt child and run away” from Waitangi Day commemorations after he announced he would not be going to Te Tii Marae because of speaking rights.

Prime Minister Bill English announced yesterday he would not be attending the main Waitangi Day commemorations in the Bay of Islands, making it the second year a Prime Minister has not attended the event after former Prime Minister John Key did not attend last year.

Mr English’s chief of staff, Wayne Eagleson, wrote to Ngati Kawa Taituha, Waitangi Marae chairman, clarifying the speaking rights at this year’s pre-Waitangi Day powhiri.

Mr Taituha responded saying at the conclusion of the powhiri a stage will be provided for the Prime Minister to “engage with Ngapuhi, address the nation and talk politics freely and uninhibited, if he so wishes”.

But Mr English did not accept that.

“I’ve made a decision that the arrangements they want to put in place were not acceptable, not respectful, so I’ll be celebrating Waitangi elsewhere,” he said.

“The marae committee’s decided that the Prime Minister of New Zealand can’t speak on their marae and that, as far as I’m concerned, is not respectful of the role.”