Kumara Bill isn’t the freshest spud in the bucket

Prime Minister Bill English is optimistic a Donald Trump presidency will not reverse the recent improvement in New Zealand’s relations with the United States but admits a rethink on the Trans Pacific Partnership is needed.

With just four days until the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States, English said he was not expecting to talk to Trump any time soon.

“They’ve got to go through this massive process of bedding in a new Government. I’d imagine New Zealand is relatively low on their priorities.”

One of Trump’s first acts will affect New Zealand’s interests – Trump has pledged to initiate the US withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership on his first day in office.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and Japan PM Shinzo Abe met recently to discuss how to salvage the TPP and English said he was not ready to give up altogether either.

“I wouldn’t say it is futile, but I think along with those countries, we need to rethink our approach. It could be as soon as next week that the US executes its position and that means we need to rethink it.”