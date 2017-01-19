…and a large helping of 50 Shades of Streisand please

Bob McCroskrie is continuing his public relations push towards the Conservative Party leadership. This time, he’s going to try and stop 50 Shades of Grey going to air on TV.

“By broadcasting this movie, TV3 [is] counteracting the determined efforts in New Zealand to eliminate sexual violence and support of victims and families.”

McCroskie cited a 2015 Michigan State University study which showed young women who read sexually violent fiction, like the Fifty Shades of Grey book series, often display the same behavioral symptoms as those who have been sexually victimised.

McCoskrie said the film promoted attitudes which were “destructive” to families.

He called on viewers to boycott businesses that advertised during the film and instead donate to a charity working to end sexual violence.

TV3’s listing describes the movie’s male protagonist, Christian Grey, as a “philandering, sadomasochistic executive”.

“When innocent reporter, Anastasia Steele, interviews the mysterious, fabulously wealthy young corporate mogul, she finds herself caught under the spell of his intensely erotic BDSM game.”

A Mediaworks spokesperson said the film was being screened in accordance with Broadcasting Standards Authority guidelines.

“[It] is scheduled to play in the Adults Only timeslot (i.e. 8.30pm onwards), carries a content warning at the start of the film, and has been edited for television.”