Looks like Paula’s scheme to pay people to leave Auckland isn’t as perfect as this woman expected

Standen and her two children lived in New Lynn for 13 years, until five months ago when she accepted a Housing New Zealand (HNZ) relocation grant of $3510.50 and moved to Hamilton. She says the Hamilton suburb of Nawton is a “hellhole of a town” and she will do anything to move back to Auckland. The reason Standen, a beneficiary, wants to move is due to the dangerous area she says she lives in. She says there are gangs and a drug house nearby.

Damn. She’s right. No gangs and drug houses in Auckland.

Standen says her 12-year-old son Reece was burned by a student on his first day at his new school and spat at on his second. He is now too scared to leave home, in fear of boys who tell him if he does not commit a burglary with them they will “smash him”, she says. “We are basically prisoners in our own home.” She also won’t let her 19-year-old daughter Leah walk down to the bus stop from their home in fear that she may be “stepped out”.

She’ll even live in a caravan. As long as the can come back to Auckland. Well guess what? You can. Just go.

The mother-of-two says she has been sick in hospital with an abscess due to stress three times since moving.

She could make good money out of that. It would be the first medical case where stress was the cause of an abscess.

“I was almost getting so desperate that I wanted to live in my car but I know that is not ideal. But at least we would be back in Auckland where things are normal,” Standen says. The best option for her would be a house transfer through HNZ, but she says there are no homes available. She says she would be happy to pay back the relocation grant if it meant she can come back to Auckland. HNZ’s acting regional manager Karan Frederikson says they are aware of Standen’s general concern with gangs living in the area, but she has not raised specific incidents with them. The Ministry of Social Development and HNZ say that of 15 households who accepted the relocation grant, Standen is the only to have voiced concerns.

Paula’s policy had 15 housholds take her up on it, and only this one is being a cry baby.

No wonder Paula got promoted to Deputy PM. She’s done the hard yards and earned it.

– Stuff