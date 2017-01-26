Whale Oil Beef Hooked
The left’s reaction to Trump is totalitarian in its instincts

by SB on January 26, 2017 at 10:00am

Journalist Melanie Phillips talks about the totalitarian opposition to Donald Trump, whom the left both here in New Zealand and abroad routinely describe as “fascist” and like Hitler. Phillips points out that fascism, in fact, is daily exhibited by the left, not by Trump or his supporters.

Phillips says that the hysterical reaction against President Trump is totalitarian in its instincts and incites hatred, paranoia and aggression. Ultimately it’s not about president Trump at all but about the protesters themselves.

 

 

