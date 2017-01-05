Lessons on destroying Israel

Guest post

On the 14 December 1998 at a meeting of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza then President Clinton made a nice speech.

He said, “I thank you for your rejection—fully, finally and forever—of the passages in the Palestinian Charter calling for the destruction of Israel. For they were the ideological underpinnings of a struggle renounced at Oslo. By revoking them once and for all, you have sent, I say again, a powerful message not to the government, but to the people of Israel. You will touch people on the street there. You will reach their hearts there”.

Very powerful, very momentous and very propitiatory. A great moment in Middle Eastern history.

Except it was bull crap.

Over eighteen years later the Palestinian National Covenant remains unaltered or upgraded. It still contains:

‘Palestine, with the boundaries under the British mandate, is the homeland of Palestinian Arabs and is indivisible’ (Articles 1 and 2);

‘the Jews who lived in Palestine before the Zionist immigration are considered Palestinian’ (Article 6);

‘the partition of Palestine and the founding of Israel are illegal since they violated the will of Palestinians and the principle of self-determination included in the United Nations Charter’ (Article 19);

‘the Balfour Declaration and the British mandate for Palestine are null and void’ (Article 20);

‘the Palestinians reject all solutions which are substitutes for total liberation of Palestine’ (Article 21); and

‘Zionism, associated with international imperialism, is racist, expansionist and colonial, and Israel is the instrument of the Zionist movement’ (Article 22).

A number of appended resolutions to the 1964 and amended charter of 1968 are very clear that nothing less than the destruction of Israel is required.

So, what was Clinton on about? How did he get conned. It was quite simple. He asked for a show of hands at the Gaza meeting on whether the Palestinian National Council would change its charter to remove the clauses demanding the destruction of Israel. Most of those present raised their hands. Clinton thought he had a deal. He missed a couple of critical issues. He didn’t ask “when” and “how”. The crafty Arabs smiled and bowed – they hadn’t given an inch but Clinton and the rest of the world believed a major obstacle to peace had been removed. Put the heat back on Israel.

Such are the negotiations over the years. Concessions appear to be made, Israel gets castigated for doubting or ignoring them and becomes the whipping boy. The return of Gaza is one more illustration. Israel willingly returned Gaza, at the pleasure of international negotiators, on the understanding it would bring peace. Of course, the PLO and Hamas had no such intentions.

Farouk Kaddoumi, the PLO’s “foreign minister,” when interviewed in 2004, six years after Clinton’s hollow victory said that, contrary to what many people believe, the PLO charter was never changed so as to recognize Israel’s right to exist. “The Palestinian national charter has not been amended until now,” he explained. “It was said that some articles are no longer effective, but they were not changed. I’m one of those who didn’t agree to any changes.”

Asked about US and Israeli demands to halt terror attacks as a condition for resuming the peace process, Kaddoumi replied: “They can go to hell!”

“…The [Palestinian] National Council did not vote to annul the [Palestinian] Covenant, but rather announced its readiness to change the Covenant under certain terms. If the terms are met, it will be amended. Otherwise, the Covenant will remain as is. The Covenant has yet to be changed, and his is better understood by the enemy than by our own people….” – Secretary General of the Arab Liberation Front Mahmoud

“Have no mercy on the Jews, no matter where they are, in any country. Fight them, wherever you are. Wherever you meet them, kill them. Wherever you are, kill those Jews and those Americans who are like them – and those who stand by them – they are all in one trench, against the Arabs and the Muslims because they established Israel here, in the beating heart of the Arab world, in Palestine…..” – Dr. Ahmad Abu Halabiya, Member of the Palestinian Authority and former acting Rector of the Islamic University in Gaza.

Why, then, is our government passing resolutions at a carefully chosen moment immediately prior to Christmas when the media and politicians go awol effectively blaming Israel for the lack of progress on peace? How on this earth can some buildings called settlements be the stumbling block? Why are most of the media sticking their knives into Israel? Even some contributors to Whaleoil appear to waver in their support for the truth.

Is it important? Should we be banging on about a small, isolated nation that seems capable of looking after itself in any event? Is it time to move onto other news?

There are matters of sovereignty at stake, the right to live in peace, the defense of freedom which are of critical importance and they alone should require us to speak out. As well, the same people and organisations who plot and who strive to destroy Israel are the same people who are taking over Europe by force and sheer numbers of births, the same people who terrorise, torture, destroy, demand Sharia law and are ignored or protected by the liberals, the media and too many politicians.

We should keep the pressure on our Government by all means.