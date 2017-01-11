Whale Oil Beef Hooked
This man wants to take money from the old and give it to the young
Letter from a hard core True Blue National voter

by Cameron Slater on January 11, 2017 at 10:30am

From: [redacted]
Date: Tue, 10 Jan 2017 at 1:12 PM
Subject: Israel
To: <[email protected]>
Hi Cam ,

Never did it occur to me that my loyalty to National would be destroyed .

On 28th December I emailed Paul Goldsmith expressing my dismay at Murray McCully’s betrayal .

When 10 days later I’d had zero response I sent again , copying Bill English and here I am still waiting and seething .

I’ve been a National scrutineer , delivered Paul Goldsmiths leaflets and my connection to national goes back to Tony Friedlander when I lived in New Plymouth and Ray La Varis when for 3 years I lived in Taupo .

My current mindset won’t allow me to vote ACT either as I’m in the Epsom electorate,,,,,

So I’ll have to pass on voting this year .

But I suppose the current lot don’t care , what’s the odd vote here or there ?

Best wishes ,

[redacted]

This is a sample of what MPs are still getting in their email.

The media may not have blown it up, but the feelings run very, very deep.

 

