Little really doesn’t want Helen back here, does he?

With the news that Helen Clark is jacking it in at the end of her term at the UNDP the media have started all sorts of speculation.

The most ridiculous is that John Key ran and hid when he found out Helen was quitting because he lost so badly to her in 2008…oh wait.

But Andrew Little isn’t exactly welcoming her back with open arms either.

Little, who last spoke with Clark shortly before the final ballot in the secretary-general race, said she had “a lot more to contribute” when she left the UN. “She will carve out a role for herself in her next phase, whatever that is.”

Just so long as it isn’t here, eh Andy?

Asked whether he would welcome Clark returning to New Zealand to help Labour in election year, Little said that was unlikely to happen. “She does take the view that once you’ve been in the role and you’ve left it, you’ve got to leave it to that next generation to take responsibility. “Knowing the level she’s at now, she’s got bigger fish to fry than little old New Zealand.” Instead, Little believed her focus was “still very much at the international level”, given her experience with the UN. “She’s used to working on the world stage, [and] I wouldn’t be surprised if she picks up a role in an international NGO type of job, and continues the kind of work she’s been doing as UNDP head.”

Imagine if she came back and took over as Labour party president?

I’d imagine the hard left would howl about that, she did back the TPP, after all.

One thing is for certain, Andrew Little doesn’t want her back anytime soon.

