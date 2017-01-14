New Zealand MSM are making a big mistake handing their customers to Facebook

After praising The New Zealand Herald for their balanced coverage of Resolution 2334 in a post I wrote yesterday and published this morning, I decided to view the comments on all the articles that I had referred to in my post. The New Zealand Herald like Stuff have handed their comment sections over to Facebook which has many downsides as I was soon to find out.

The first problem I encountered my total inability to find the article I was looking for on their Facebook page. I was looking for the article titled, “Rob Berg: NZ Government stance on Israel smacks of hypocrisy” which was published that day but all I could find on their page was stories like…

I searched in vain for some real news articles so that I could read the comments on them but all I could find was…

This is a serious problem and it shows that while the reader can easily make a comment on an article that they are reading they can not easily go to the Herald’s Facebook page and read what other people have said because finding the article is next to impossible. There is no way to do a search using the headline either so the only way is to scroll and to scroll and to scroll down some more.

The next problem with handing your audience and comments over to facebook is the lack of moderation. If a customer is able to find the comments for the article that they wanted to comment on they can expect to become a target for abuse when they comment and to read the abuse of others.

The third problem is that once you hand your customers over to Facebook they belong to Facebook and they stay on Facebook. If I want to interact with other commenters to discuss a news article I cannot do it on the MSM website. I am forced to leave it to go to Facebook. Once I am on Facebook I will naturally get distracted by other Facebook pages and am unlikely to return to the MSM website that I had to leave. This cuts the page views of the MSM significantly and it sends their ad revenue to Facebook. At the moment that revenue is returned to the Media company but Facebook will eventually change their terms and conditions and the MSM will find themselves separated from the ad revenue along with their customer base who will by then be well trained and accustomed to going to Facebook for their news.

On Whaleoil you can read an article, comment and then quickly view another and you can see all our articles at a glance. You do not have to scroll for ages trying to find an article. Also, everything we have written for the last two days is easily accessible while on Facebook it seems that only a selected few articles from the MSM media’s websites are actually posted. No matter how you look at it, the MSM have made a big mistake handing their audience and ad revenue over to Facebook.