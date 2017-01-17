Man that was a boring press release

Is it the holidays and there is a caucus retreat on and Nashy has forgotten about the press release quota?

Under-resourcing from the National-led Government is seriously undermining the Police’s ability to combat organised crime, says Labour’s Police spokesperson Stuart Nash.

“In answers to my questions, the Minister of Police has confirmed that the numbers of Police officers dedicated to fighting organised crime is disturbingly low in the areas where they are needed most.

“The number of Police involved in organised crime is below 200, or around two per cent of the total police force, so it’s no wonder crime is up and resolution rates are down.

“Organised crime rings are behind many of the more damaging crimes across our country – for example, gang violence, burglary rings and drug trafficking – yet the number of police actually involved in investigating organised crime is alarmingly low.

“Drugs cause real problems in our communities and yet Police districts like Northland, Eastern, Waitemata and Tasman, each of which have five or less dedicated Organised Crime Squad members, will never be able to get on top of the problems associated with organised crime until they are better resourced.

“When one considers that Police arrested 2,624 known gang members between 2014 and 2016, and the fact that the gangs are getting more sophisticated, there is no doubt that Police need more resources in the organised crime area.

“This is compounded by the fact that members of the Organised Crime Squads are often seconded to homicide investigations and child protection and adult sexual abuse matters. This points to a wider issue of police under-resourcing across the board and it’s not fair to expect our hard-working police officers to be stretched so thinly.

“Until Police are resourced to the point where they can effectively investigate organised crime and the gangs associated with peddling drugs and other crimes, we will never come close to realising the Commissioner’s goal of making ‘New Zealand the safest country’,” says Stuart Nash.