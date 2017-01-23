And this man thinks he should be Prime Minister?

While I have been sick I haven’t really bothered too much with Twitter, so when I went into my office for the first time in 25 days and checked my Twitter app I was very surprised to find this tweet from Andrew Little.

Does Andrew Little think that abusing random people on twitter is the way to win votes?

All this shows is that the Labour party had learned nothing and they have elected the perfect person to lead the Nasty party into the next election.

Andrew Little maintains his apt moniker of Angry Andy and proves why he is unfit to be Prime Minister.