Maybe Saudi Arabia is right and women in Burqas shouldn’t be allowed to drive

Women in Saudi Arabia should be allowed to drive for equalities sake but has anyone ever considered that a full face veil is a driving hazard in any country? If Saudi Arabia didn’t force their women to wear the horrible full face veils then perhaps they wouldn’t be so scared of giving them the right to drive.
Food for thought:
This car pulled in next to me today. I was quite stunned that the driver was able to see fully while driving. So my question is: If I have an accident with this vehicle, while the driver (assuming it was female) was wearing the burka, am I am able to ask her to remove her head covering to ensure that the person under the burka matches the photo of who is on the drivers license that is presented to me for insurance purposes, or do I need to call the police to have them force her to remove the burka? What is my legal position?
-Facebook Friend in Australia
My friend’s question made me wonder what New Zealand law is regarding women driving while wearing a Burqa and I found this news article from 2006 with the headline, “Police Association suggests burqa driving ban.”
The Police Association says women who wear a full burqa should not be allowed to drive on New Zealand roads.
Police have just issued a policy on how to identify women wearing face-covering clothing.
The policy says where appropriate a female officer should be responsible for confirming the identity as there is no cultural basis in Islam for refusing to unveil the face to another woman.
But Police Association president Greg O’Connor today questioned whether women wearing full burqas should be driving in the first place.
There were legitimate reasons for the burqa being inappropriate driving wear in New Zealand, he said.
“We deal with criminals who will very quickly cotton on to the fact that it’s to their advantage to be driving around wearing burqas and that will happen because that’s the sort of people we deal with.
“Secondly too, one could imagine that if one’s belief system was so strong that you didn’t want to show one’s face then perhaps that belief system should extend to not driving.”
…Mr O’Connor said there may need to be a law change to prevent people from wearing items of clothing while driving that would seriously impede their vision.
Javed Khan, President of the Federation of Islamic Associations (FIANZ), said he believed there would only be about 30 or 40 women in New Zealand who wear full burqas and of those only a “handful” wear burqas and drive.
Khan’s response is very telling as it links the inability to drive with women who wear Burqas. Are only a “handful” of these women driving because they are prevented from driving by their religion/husband or are they not driving because it is too difficult to drive while wearing a Burqa?
Mr Khan said he had no difficulty with the police policy.
“If the police have strong suspicions about a person who is a driver and (they are) wearing a burqa then they are well within their rights to stop the car and do their investigation in line with the police policy.
“But saying that a person who is wearing a burqa cannot drive a car — I think that is going a bit far. It is a matter of choice. People have a choice to wear whatever they want to.”
He did not believe burqas made for unsafe driving as adequate space was left to see through.
Islamic Women’s Council spokeswoman Anjum Rahman said Mr O’Connor’s statement was based on ignorance and the Police Association should get its facts right before speaking out.
She said she had not seen any statistics showing burqas negatively affect driving.
Where would we find statistics on women who wear Burqas I wonder? Certainly not in Saudi Arabia where women are not allowed to drive and coincidentally where most Muslim women wear Burqas.
The requirement for a driving licence photo in Victoria Australia where the above photo was taken is below.
…Nafreen Hannif, a national representative for the Islamic Women’s Council…
“Covering of the face is not actually compulsory in Islam. One school of thought is that you do cover, but there are exceptions for business transactions and giving evidence in court so that people you are dealing with know who you are.”
If as Nafreen Hannif says it is not actually compulsory and exceptions can be made, it makes sense that women who wear burqas should not wear the face covering when driving. The religious freedom to wear what they like ( or what they are told they must wear ) must be balanced with the rights of others on the road to not be hit by a driver who has limited her peripheral vision.
A few months ago when I was driving Melbourne to Central Coast I had one of these woman in a full burka chopping and changing lanes around the Bankstown area. She either had no idea how to dirve or could not see when changing lanes or both. This is clearly a driving danger maybe as bad as using your phone while driving so why are they allowed to drive with the burka on?-FB
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.