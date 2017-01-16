Maybe Saudi Arabia is right and women in Burqas shouldn’t be allowed to drive

Women in Saudi Arabia should be allowed to drive for equalities sake but has anyone ever considered that a full face veil is a driving hazard in any country? If Saudi Arabia didn’t force their women to wear the horrible full face veils then perhaps they wouldn’t be so scared of giving them the right to drive.

Food for thought:

This car pulled in next to me today. I was quite stunned that the driver was able to see fully while driving. So my question is: If I have an accident with this vehicle, while the driver (assuming it was female) was wearing the burka, am I am able to ask her to remove her head covering to ensure that the person under the burka matches the photo of who is on the drivers license that is presented to me for insurance purposes, or do I need to call the police to have them force her to remove the burka? What is my legal position?

-Facebook Friend in Australia